Howard Eugene Angelo HOPKINS - Howard Eugene Angelo, 81, of Hopkins, SC, died on April 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Howard was born in Hilo, Hawaii on March 16, 1938 to the late Joseph Angelo and Margaret Gouveia. After the completion of high school, Howard joined the United States Army and retired after serving 21 years. He served in Korea and Vietnam. Howard is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Ingeborg K. Angelo; daughter, Ramona Angelo; grandchildren, Jequita Angelo and Justin Angelo; and his extended family in Hawaii. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Terry Cagle officiating. Guests are welcome to wear a tropical shirt in honor of Howard. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

