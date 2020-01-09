Howard James Buchanan COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Howard James Buchanan, 84, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Mr. Buchanan died Monday, January 6, 2020. Born in Royal Oak, MI, he was a son of the late Howard A. Buchanan and Catherine Vitton Buchanan. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, he attended the University of Michigan where he played football while earning his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration. He served in the U.S. Army with two years active duty, with Commendation Medal recognition, and 5 years Active Reserve as an US Army officer, Adjutant General Corps attaining the rank of Captain. He later worked as VP of Labor Relations at National Steel when steel was king! His last employment was with SCE&G and he retired to a life in South Carolina. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, reading, and history. Surviving are his wife, Beverly Mae Auch Buchanan; three daughters, Laura Wren (Sean), Bonnie Berzins (Matthew) and Heather Buchanan; six grandchildren, Leanne Wren, Patrick Wren, Kelley Wren, Kylar Berzins, Chase Berzins and Nathan Buchanan; brother, Dennis Buchanan (Loretta); brother-in-law, Donald Auch (Judy); numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020