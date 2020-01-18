Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Jones. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM Lebanon United Methodist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Lebanon United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Jones HOPKINS - A funeral service for William Howard Jones, 85, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lebanon United Methodist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Jones passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born in Eastover, SC on May 14, 1934, he was the son of the late Hamilton Jennings and Lois Haskins Jones. Howard attended Lower Richland High School and Midlands Technical College. Howard worked for Shakespeare Company and then for the University of South Carolina. He retired from USC after running the machine shop in the Physics Department. He married his childhood sweetheart, Ann (also affectionately known as Lucy). Howard is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Kathy Peebles (Mike) of Summerville and Laurie Lumpkin (Ladd) of Columbia; sister, Ruth Eleazer (Tommy) of Columbia; grandchildren, Jamie Peebles (Melanie), Bryan Peebles (Lauren), Caroline Lumpkin and Reese Lumpkin; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived and loved by seven nieces; three nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Elsie Jones Whitlock and Kathryn Jones Claytor-Babb and a brother Hamilton Jennings Jones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 10220 Garners Ferry Rd, Eastover, SC 29044. Memories may be shared at

