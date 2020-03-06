Howard Rivers Jacobs Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Dear Skip and family, It's been a lot of years since..."
    - Chris Sosnowski
  • "I have know Rivers for almost twenty years and talked with..."
    - Rollie Severance
  • - Paul and Lori Porwoll
  • "Debby, this is Richard Stoney, a name from the distant..."
  • "Rivers was sincere & sweet friend who will be missed by..."
    - Jan Freeman
Service Information
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-722-8371
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Rite of Christian Burial
Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Howard Rivers Jacobs, Jr. CHARLESTON - Howard Rivers Jacobs, Jr. (Rivers, Jake) entered into eternal rest on March 4th at the age of 91. The son of Howard Rivers Jacobs and Pauline Risher Jacobs, Rivers was born on December 10, 1928. He was a 1949 graduate of The Citadel, with a BS in business administration, and was commissioned an infantry Second Lieutenant in the US Army. Rivers was preceded in death on June 11, 2006, by his loving and devoted wife of fifty-five years, following a long illness. He is survived by his loving children and their very close families: Debby (Gene), Skip (Leslie), and Scott (Kathy) and four wonderful grandchildren: Hannah, Katie, Emily, and Luke. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Rite of Christian Burial at 11:00 Saturday, March 7th at Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, followed by committal in the parish graveyard and a reception in the parish house. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2020
