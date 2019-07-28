Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hoyt Wheeler. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Hoyt Noland Wheeler COLUMBIA - Hoyt Noland Wheeler was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and distinguished professor who had a passion for his field of labor relations with a devotion to just and fair employment for all. He was born at home on January 21, 1937 in Ravenswood, West Virginia during the Ohio River's Great Flood of 1937. In 1958, he graduated from Marshall University with a B.A. cum laude and in 1961, he graduated from the University of Virginia Law School. He began as an Associate and Partner in the Charleston, WV law firm of Kay, Casto and Chaney, 1961-1970. In 1974, he received a PhD in Industrial Relations at the University of Wisconsin, then serving as Assistant Professor at the University of Wyoming, 1974-76; Associate Professor of Industrial Relations and Director of Labor Arbitration Programs, University of Minnesota, 1976-1981; and Professor of Management, University of South Carolina, where he was awarded the John Lumpkin Distinguished Business Partnership Fellowship, and served as the founding Director of the Master of Personnel and Employment Relations Program and Chair of the Management Department. For over 40 years he also practiced as a labor arbitrator. Wheeler was best known for his ground-breaking research, authoring several books and many journal articles. His first book, Industrial Conflict: An Integrative Theory, was selected as one of the Outstanding Books of the Year by Choice Magazine. His last book, Workplace Justice Without Unions, was selected by the Industrial Relations Center at Princeton, NJ, as a Notable Book. In 2010 he was made a Fellow of the Labor and Employment Relations Association (LERA) and in June 2019 he received their Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding research. He also served as LERA's national president. Wheeler's distinguished role in international affairs led him to lecture in Europe and Asia, serving as Visiting Professor at the University of Paris 1 and University of Paris VII. In 2005-06 he held the German Fulbright Distinguished Chair on the Faculty of Law at the University of Frankfurt am Main. He was active in politics throughout this life, serving as a member of various Democratic and progressive organizations. Professor Wheeler was predeceased by his son, Alan Hoyt Wheeler, and his first wife Janice Mary Wheeler, to whom he was married for 36 years. He is survived by the wife of his deuxieme printemps (second springtime) Elizabeth ("Liz") Scrivener Wheeler, his sons Jeffrey S. Wheeler and Jonathan P. Wheeler, daughter-in-law Michelle Wheeler, his grandsons, Philip B. Wheeler, Lucas A. Wheeler, Harrison Scrivener and Dawson Scrivener, granddaughters Hannah E. Johnson and Mary Frances Johnson, and his stepdaughter Frances Johnson and stepson, Harry "Bo" Scrivener. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The family will receive friends following the service in Satterlee Hall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Forward, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29211 or MORE Justice.

