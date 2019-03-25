Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Tuten "Hugh Boy" Lightsey. View Sign

Hugh Tuten Lightsey "Hugh Boy"BRUNSON - The Honorable Hugh Tuten "Hugh Boy" Lightsey passed away on March 22, 2019. He was 93. Son of John Herman and Addie Tuten Lightsey, he was born on May 3, 1925 in Brunson, South Carolina in Hampton County. Lightsey graduated from Brunson High School in 1942 and received his Bachelor's Degree from the Citadel in 1950. A WWII veteran, he served in the US Navy from 1944-1946.After graduating from the Citadel in 1950, Lightsey returned to Hampton County where he served as a business man and active member of the community. During his career, he worked in the farming, trucking and cotton industries and also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives.Serving as a legislator in the South Carolina House of Representatives, Lightsey represented Hampton County from 1965-1971. He served on the special committee on agriculture, as well as on the agriculture and conservation, education and public works committees. An active member of the South Carolina and Hampton County Democratic Party, Lightsey was chairman of the Hampton County Democratic Party from 1957-1988 as well as vice-chairman of the executive committee from 1988-1990. He later also served as chairman of the executive committee for Hampton County.Additionally, Lightsey served as chairman of the Watermelon Growers and Distributors Association, a Shriner with Omar Temple (50 years), member of the Hampton Rotary Club, American Legion (60 years), Elks Club, Lions Club, Woodmen of the World, and Eastern Star. He was a member of Brunson Methodist Church.Mr. Lightsey was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Herman "Pie" Lightsey, sister, Adelaide R. Lightsey and wife, Francis V. Lightsey. He is survived by his sister, Rosalyn L. Rast of Columbia, companion and caregiver, Beth Rivers of Hampton, caretaker and friend, Jerry Chesser of Fairfax, stepdaughters, Martha Logan (James) of Summerville and Edna Davis of Greenville, special friends and travel companions, John, Christi, Michaela and Rivers Bessinger of Surfside Beach, as well as beloved dogs, Madison and Happy Jack.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hampton County Animal Shelter, 460 Cemetery Rd., Varnville, SC 29944 or Rogue Rescue & Sanctuary, 15 Tillman St., Bluffton, SC 29910.Funeral services will be held at 3:30, Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019 at Brunson Cemetery.A time of visitation will be held Thursday afternoon from 2 until 3 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Varnville-Hampton Chapel, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home

1074 Yemassee Highway P.O. Box 1273

Varnville , SC 29944

