Humphrey Minnis Sr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Humphrey Minnis Sr..

Rev. Humphrey Gilbert Minnis, Sr. COLUMBIA - Home going services for Rev. Humphrey Gilbert Minnis, Sr. will be held Saturday March 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Brookland Baptist Church North East, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Leevy's Funeral Home Taylor Street Chapel is in charge.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.