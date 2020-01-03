Hurdesene White BLYTHEWOOD - Hurdesene White, beloved daughter of the late Johnny McCants and the late Moudina Geiger was born on May 12, 1941, in Blythewood, South Carolina. She departed this earthly life on December 30, 2019, at Agape Hospice Home. "Kirk" attended school at Bethel-Hanberry and Cooke School. She was employed with Big Al's S. and Kirk Incorporation for 10 years. She also served as a foster parent for 50 years. Kirk joined the Good Aim Missionary Baptist Church in Elgin, South Carolina, at a young age. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Deacon Luther White Jr.; two children, Steven (Joyce) White and Sharon (Darrin Sr.) Ransome; a stepdaughter, Emily (Darrell) Lanham; a sister, Clara (Ernest) Hudson; four brothers, John Edward (Joyce) McCants, Joseph (Willie Mae) McCants, Woodrow (Renee) McCants, and Elijah McCants; 8 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, Queen Williams and Charlene White and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all of whom will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for Hurdesene White will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Good Aim Baptist Church, 1308 Cherokee Boulevard, Elgin, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020