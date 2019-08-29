Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hye Yon Chong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hye Yon Chong HOPKINS - Hye Yon Chong, passed on to our Heavenly Father in Heaven on 24 Aug 2019. Born 4 August 1955 in South Korea, she is the daughter of the late Yun Su Chong and Sun Kil Yi. She loves traveling, family, friends and giving. Hye Yon is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert G Studwell; two sons, Robert E. and Christopher G.; and one daughter, Kim Yon. Hye is also survived by two grandchildren, Robert B. and Rylee M.; and two sisters living in Korea. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday 29 Aug 2019. and also one hour prior to the Funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Friday 30 Aug 2019 with burial following at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Published in The State on Aug. 29, 2019

