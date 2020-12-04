I'on Stuck
December 1, 2020
Little Mountain, South Carolina - I'on Warren Stuck, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 24, 1940, in Richland County, the only child of Bunce and Janie Koon Stuck.
I'on was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and was an accountant and administrative manager for Owens Illinois for some 30 years. After his retirement from Owens Illinois, he went to work as an accountant for the SC Lutheran Synod, which wasn't a job for him but a way he was able to use his talents for the work of the Lord. He truly enjoyed that job. He was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pomaria where he was very active in church activities such as serving on the church council, serving as treasurer and teaching Sunday School. He was a Shriner and a Mason. He was very dedicated to his family, his friends and his church.
I'on is survived by his wife of 57 years, Annie Rose Koon Stuck and a daughter, Karen (David) Hamill of Florence.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church by the Rev. Mike Watson. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 622 Hope Station Road, Pomaria, SC 29126.
Due to COVID 19 everyone is reminded of the social distancing requirements and masks are strongly encouraged.
