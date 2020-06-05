Ida Lee Fleming
1929 - 2020
Ida Lee Fleming COLUMBIA - Mrs. Ida Lee Fleming, also lovingly known as Aunt Nute and Mother Fleming, died peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home. Mrs. Fleming was born March 6, 1929, in Manning, South Carolina to the late Milton and Francis (Britton) Brown. Subsequently, her family relocated to Pinewood, SC where her father earned a living as a sharecropper in rural Clarendon County. At age 91, she was the last surviving of ten children and highly respected as the family matriarch. She attended Gum Springs Elementary, Manning, SC and was a member of the first class to attend 12th grade in 1949, the same year she graduated from Scott's Branch High School. Later that year, she married the late Nathaniel Fleming. Mrs. Fleming retired after working for 19 years as a sewing machine operator. She was a faithful member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Hopkins, SC. Mrs. Fleming is survived by four children, Mable Deloris Fleming, Elaine Bennett, Tony Fleming, and Terry (Je'Shand) Fleming; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The graveside service for Mother Fleming will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:00 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Published in The State on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
