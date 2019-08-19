Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Price. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Mae "Dee" Price COLUMBIA - Ida Mae Price (née Renner) passed unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family on the morning of Friday, August 16, 2019. Known to friends and family as Dee, she was born in 1932, a native of Washington, PA and was a loyal alumnus of Pennsylvania State University. She was employed in various capacities as a business manager in the hotel and banking industry, as an administrator for her late husband, Michael Price's advertising businesses in Massachusetts, Virginia and Florida, and as a real estate agent in Mt Dora, FL. She and her husband subsequently moved from Florida to Columbia to be closer to her children and grandchildren in the area. Dee was skilled bridge player, voracious reader, adventurous traveler and skillful baker. But her greatest enjoyment came being surrounded by her family whether in Columbia, Boston, Mount Dora or near the ocean at her daughter Laurie's seaside retreat on Litchfield Beach. Dee is survived by her three beloved daughters and their spouses/partner: Laurie Price Barnwell (p. Bobby LaMotte) of Columbia, Linda Price Bennett (h. David) of Mt Dora, FL, and Leslie Price Cutitta (h. Frank) of Wayland, MA.; six grandchildren, Kelly Barnwell Daves (h. Chris), Christy Barnwell Sears, Staci Bennett Innis (h. Jim), Cameron Bennett (w. Amanda), Olivia Cutitta and her fiancé, Ware Cady, and Genevieve Cutitta; and six beautiful great-grandchildren, Bennett and McCall Daves, Madeline and Carter Sears, and Merrick and Ainsleigh Bennett; her brother, W. Scott Renner of Florida and Pennsylvania respectively, her brother-in-law Richard (Dick) Brenner; and numerous nieces and nephews. At the request of the deceased, private services were held with the immediate family on August 17, 2019 in Columbia, SC. Please sign the online guestbook at

