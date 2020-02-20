Ida West Culler 09/5/1918 - 02/16/2020 SWANSEA, SC - Ida West Culler of Swansea, SC passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 101. The celebration of life will be held Saturday February 22, 3:30 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1130 Calvary Church Rd, Swansea, SC. Burial will be in the church cemetery followed by the Remembrance of Life with the family in the church fellowship hall. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Francis Newton Culler; parents, Henry Dennis West, Sr. and Gracie Maurie Patrick and brother, Henry Dennis West, Jr. Survivors include her 3 daughters, Peggy Culler-Hair (Allen) of Swansea, Nancy Culler Jones (Don) of Bristol, TN, Frances Culler Small (Kent) of Los Angeles, CA; and a sister, Maurie West Ogle of E. Lancing, MI. Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2020