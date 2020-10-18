

To Inez's family: I still am having trouble accepting that our beloved Inez is no longer with us. She was such a joy. I loved being one of her table buddies and looked forward to that time with her each day. Because of our community's quarantine, I had not seen her in a number of months, but she was always in my thoughts. On October 9th, I wrote on Facebook that I missed being able to celebrate with her on her 104th birthday....and that I would look forward to celebrating with her in person next year. That now will not happen in person, but be assured she will still be in my heart, as I will always remember such a very special lady. I was blessed to have her (and you) in my life. My love to all.





Julia Kyzer

Friend