Inez Elliott
1916 - 2020
Inez Elliott
October 9, 1916 - October 10, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Inez McNeal Elliott slipped away from this world on Saturday, October 10, only hours after friends and family had celebrated her 104th birthday with cake and ice cream.
Born in Baxley County, Georgia, Inez survived the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 and was four years old when American women won the right to vote. Outside of her strong Christian belief, perhaps the biggest impact on her life was coming of age during the Great Depression. She spoke of her mother, Beulah, who evenly divided the family's weekly groceries with their next-door neighbors and fed biscuits to hungry children who "appeared" on their kitchen stoop. Her daddy tended a large garden, ensuring Inez's life-long love of fresh vegetables. She had tremendous empathy for the hungry.
Inez studied piano for many years, including one year on scholarship at a Music Conservatory. At 19, she married Ralph Youmans and, in 1942, followed her young husband to Norfolk, Virginia, where she became a ship-to-shore operator. Youmans died after a sudden and brief illness, and Inez moved back to Waycross.
Two years later, she met and married Frank Elliott. They lived for a time in Stockbridge, Georgia, then in Athens. In 1958, they moved their family of six to Columbia, and Frank joined the Columbia College faculty. Her abiding Christianity fostered active church involvement. Inez taught Sunday School and VBS, participated in Circle, and sang in the adult choir. In 1966, she helped charter Seven Oaks Presbyterian, where she is still a member. In recognition of her faithful service, she received Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women on her 100th birthday.
Primarily a homemaker, Inez occasionally took on outside jobs such as census-taker in 1960. In the late '60s, she sold accessories at Haltiwanger's, (formerly on Main St) which explains her affection for gloves, scarves, hats, and costume jewelry and her skill at "putting together an outfit." At the age of 56, she fulfilled a dream by earning an associate degree from Midlands Technical College. She entered the workforce full-time and retired from SC Vocational Rehabilitation in 1981.
Inez was a talented cook, renowned for her peach cobbler and gingerbread. She also excelled at sewing, knitting, crochet, and quilting; her grandchildren are among the lucky recipients of those efforts. In addition, she loved music, gardening, playing bridge and, especially, talking. Her younger son often teased her, "Mama, could we please just have a moment of silence?" She always granted his wish – but just for a moment.
The definition of female warrior, Inez walked daily – sometimes miles – before she suffered a broken hip at the age of 95. She underwent total hip replacement and, three weeks later, proudly walked out of the rehab facility. Her surgeon dampened that joy of recovery when he insisted she give up driving and high heels, but Inez continued to engage with the world until the isolation of Covid-19 became too much to bear.
Possibly her most oft-repeated phrase: "My daddy always told me, 'You are as good as anybody else but no better than anybody else.'" Inez had high expectations for her children and was a force to be reckoned with. She was loved by many and will be missed, but never forgotten.
A Gold Star mother, Inez was predeceased by her parents, Beulah Brown and Ellis E. McNeal; first husband, Ralph Youmans; both sons: Richard G. Elliott and Lt. Mack T. Elliott; second husband, Dr. Frank S. Elliott; younger siblings: E.B. "Brownie" McNeal and Daisy M. Schieflebein. She is survived by daughters Mary Paul Stokes (Don) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Rachel Silver (Rick) of Columbia, grandchildren Tim (Mary) Stokes and Jennifer (Mike) Stokes, Lara Waldrop (Farzad Kamalabadi), Leah Ballerstein, Leslie Lord (Cameron), Jeremy (April) Elliott and Joshua Elliott, twelve great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Wilda "Bill" McNeal, and numerous extended relatives.
A memorial service will be announced shortly at www.southcarolinacremation.com. Interment in Waycross, Georgia, is planned for summer of 2021.
Her family is grateful for the loving care provided by the staff of Presbyterian Home. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Inez's honor to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 16, 2020

To Inez's family: I still am having trouble accepting that our beloved Inez is no longer with us. She was such a joy. I loved being one of her table buddies and looked forward to that time with her each day. Because of our community's quarantine, I had not seen her in a number of months, but she was always in my thoughts. On October 9th, I wrote on Facebook that I missed being able to celebrate with her on her 104th birthday....and that I would look forward to celebrating with her in person next year. That now will not happen in person, but be assured she will still be in my heart, as I will always remember such a very special lady. I was blessed to have her (and you) in my life. My love to all.

Julia Kyzer
Friend
