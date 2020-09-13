1/
Inez G. Williams
Inez G. Williams WILLISTON - A Graveside service for Inez Gleaton Williams, 92, of Williston, SC will be held 10:30 am Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Springfield Cemetery with the Reverends Jeffrey Ray and Ted Still officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 10 until the time of service at the cemetery. Mrs. Inez passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Aiken County she was a daughter of the late Euley Gleaton and Rodie Wells Gleaton and was married to the late Morris "Buck" Williams. Inez worked for more than 30 years at Shuron, she loved to play Rummy and Bingo. She enjoyed baking and cooking and spending time with her family and friends at the annual Williams family Bar-b-que. She was a member of the Healing Springs Baptist Church. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Morris E. and Debbie Williams of Williston; grandchildren Robbie (Deborah) Williams, Jennifer Williams (Jack Littlejohn), Brian Franklin Williams and Katherine Anne (Dustin) Williamson; great-grandchild Courtney W. (Chris) Lewis; sisters Annie Lou Hartley and Peggy Yon; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson Colton Buck Williams; 6 sisters; 9 brothers. Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 13, 2020.
