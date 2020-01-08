Inez McLaurin Fowler COLUMBIA - Inez McLaurin Fowler, 93, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in Dillon, SC, she was a daughter of the late Grover Gordon McLaurin and Inez Ragsdale McLaurin. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Surviving are her son, Louis B. Fowler, Jr. of Pensacola, FL; daughters, Edith Fowler Eason of Savannah, GA and Glennie Fowler Ahern of Lexington, SC; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Blanding Fowler. A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jan. 8, 2020