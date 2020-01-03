Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ingeborg Williamson. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Ingeborg Seuss "Inge" Williamson COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Ingeborg Seuss "Inge" Williamson, 93, will be held at TIME:00 a.m. DAY, DATE, 2020 at St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, with burial in the church memorial gardens. A reception will follow the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Williamson passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Nürnburg, Germany on July 13, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Nikolaus Seuss and Agnes Heuler Seuss. Inge spent the first 12 years of her life living with her grandparents in Bamberg, Germany. At age 13, the war started and she went to live with her mother and brother in Nürnburg. In 1945, after finishing high school, she was employed at the American Switchboard. She met her husband, Fred, and they were married on November 10, 1951. Together they moved to the United States in 1952. Fred was deployed to Korea in 1952 and during that time, Inge lived near his family in Atlanta, Georgia, working for the main office of Sherwin Williams. After 18 months serving overseas, Fred returned home and they started their family, moving several times in the service until his retirement in 1967. They attended Churches of Military Installations during his military career. Fred passed away in 1971 at the age of 49 due to heart complications. For the next 20 years, Inge worked for the U.S. Government at Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA. While living in Augusta, she attended Our Savior's Church. In 2003, she moved to Columbia to be closer to her family. She volunteered for 15 years; first, at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta and then for several years at the Dorn VA Medical Center. She was a member of St. Martin's-in-the-Field's Episcopal Church since 2003. Inge enjoyed all the special memories she made with her family; she was very proud of each of them. Surviving are her sons, Michael Williamson (Debi) of Lawrenceville, GA and David Williamson of Columbia; daughter, Shirley Williamson Jarrett of Columbia; grandchildren, Alex and Andrew Williamson; sister-in-law, Herta Seuss of Nürnburg, Germany; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Helmut Seuss. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852. Memories may be shared at

