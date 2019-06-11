Ira M. Parks COLUMBIA - Ira M. Parks, 89, of Columbia, SC, passed away on June 8, 2019 at his home. Ira was born to the late Ira Parks and Florence Mosley on March 5, 1931 in Forrest City, Arkansas. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Ira served in the US Army and retired as a Sergeant First Class. While serving, he received numerous awards and commendations including a Purple Heart, the Vietnam Service Medal, two Overseas Bars, the Combat Infantryman Badge, an Air Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ device 60, a Presidential Unit's Citation, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, serving in both, Korea and Vietnam wars. Ira was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Dentsville, Fort Jackson Masonic Lodge, Ballentine Masonic Lodge, Blythewood Masonic Lodge, Shandon Masonic Lodge, a member of the Eastern Star Shandon Chapter 193 and served as Grand Sentine from 1995-1996, Grand Chapter, SC, Associate Grand Patron from 1996-1997, Grand Chapter, SC, Worthy Grand Patron from 1997-1998, Grand Chapter, SC and Worthy Patron for 15 plus years with Shandon Chapter 193. He is survived by a son, Robert M. Parks of Columbia, SC; and sister-in-law, Peggy Reddington (William) of Hornlake, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Parks; and his son, John E. Parks. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on June 11, 2019