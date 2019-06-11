Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ira M. Parks. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Ira M. Parks COLUMBIA - Ira M. Parks, 89, of Columbia, SC, passed away on June 8, 2019 at his home. Ira was born to the late Ira Parks and Florence Mosley on March 5, 1931 in Forrest City, Arkansas. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Ira served in the US Army and retired as a Sergeant First Class. While serving, he received numerous awards and commendations including a Purple Heart, the Vietnam Service Medal, two Overseas Bars, the Combat Infantryman Badge, an Air Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ device 60, a Presidential Unit's Citation, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, serving in both, Korea and Vietnam wars. Ira was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Dentsville, Fort Jackson Masonic Lodge, Ballentine Masonic Lodge, Blythewood Masonic Lodge, Shandon Masonic Lodge, a member of the Eastern Star Shandon Chapter 193 and served as Grand Sentine from 1995-1996, Grand Chapter, SC, Associate Grand Patron from 1996-1997, Grand Chapter, SC, Worthy Grand Patron from 1997-1998, Grand Chapter, SC and Worthy Patron for 15 plus years with Shandon Chapter 193. He is survived by a son, Robert M. Parks of Columbia, SC; and sister-in-law, Peggy Reddington (William) of Hornlake, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Parks; and his son, John E. Parks. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Ira M. Parks COLUMBIA - Ira M. Parks, 89, of Columbia, SC, passed away on June 8, 2019 at his home. Ira was born to the late Ira Parks and Florence Mosley on March 5, 1931 in Forrest City, Arkansas. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Ira served in the US Army and retired as a Sergeant First Class. While serving, he received numerous awards and commendations including a Purple Heart, the Vietnam Service Medal, two Overseas Bars, the Combat Infantryman Badge, an Air Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ device 60, a Presidential Unit's Citation, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, serving in both, Korea and Vietnam wars. Ira was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Dentsville, Fort Jackson Masonic Lodge, Ballentine Masonic Lodge, Blythewood Masonic Lodge, Shandon Masonic Lodge, a member of the Eastern Star Shandon Chapter 193 and served as Grand Sentine from 1995-1996, Grand Chapter, SC, Associate Grand Patron from 1996-1997, Grand Chapter, SC, Worthy Grand Patron from 1997-1998, Grand Chapter, SC and Worthy Patron for 15 plus years with Shandon Chapter 193. He is survived by a son, Robert M. Parks of Columbia, SC; and sister-in-law, Peggy Reddington (William) of Hornlake, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Parks; and his son, John E. Parks. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close