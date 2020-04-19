Ira Vance Barrineau, Sr. LAKE CITY - Ira Vance "Van" Barrineau, Sr. age 66, died Friday, April 17, 2020 after a farming accident. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, April 20, 2020 at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. The family will receive friends at the home, 764 Scurry Road, Lake City. Van was the son of the late Curtis Vance Barrineau and Juanita McKenzie Barrineau, and was born in Lake City. He was a farmer, business owner of a Telecommunications Subcontractor, served as a deacon for many years, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Director, lead singer for The Gospel Bluebirds, participated in three mission trips abroad, and was a member of Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Lily Timmons. He is survived by his wife, Lynette McGee Barrineau of Lake City; two daughters, Brandi Barrineau (Billy) Timmons of Manning, Krystina Barrineau (John Paul) Timmons of Lake City; two sons, Ira Vance (Stacie) Barrineau, Jr. of Lake City, Clark McGee (Tabitha) Barrineau of Lake City; three sisters, Dinah Campbell of Florence, Jan (Barry) Conyers of Lake City, Shan (Aaron) Robinson of Lake City; fifteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; an uncle who was more like a brother: Dean McKenzie of Lake City. Memorials may be made to Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3709 St. James Road, Lake City, South Carolina 29560. Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2020