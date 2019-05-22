Iredell Jones IV LAS VEGAS, NV - Iredell Jones, IV, 79, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of Iredell Jones III and Sarah P. Jones. Mr. Jones was a graduate of The Citadel where he served and was a recipient of the "Star of the West" award and was also Captain of the Summerall Guards (performing marching group). He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a retired airline pilot. Surviving are a son, Ian Iredell Ayler; two daughters, Lacey Alexandra McGill Jones (Keith Gipson) and Erinn Sutton Jones; a sister, Martha Jones Melberg. Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at The Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Michael Ridgill officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Mr. &Mrs. Boykin Sanders, 1430 Raccoon Road, Sumter, SC 29154. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on May 22, 2019