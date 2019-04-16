Irene Ann Spinner Duheme COLUMBIA - Irene Ann Spinner Duheme, 79, of Columbia, graduated into glory on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Malone, NY, on August 27, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lora Lee Spinner. Survivors include her children, Denise Townsel, Placid Duheme (Kelly), Curtis Duheme (Wendy), Dana Kahaly (Tommy), and Alysia Dougherty (Thomas); nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two unborn great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Duheme. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 o'clock, Wednesday, April 17th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The service for Mrs. Duheme will be held 10 o'clock, Thursday, April 18th, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, with the Rev. Fr. C. Alexander McDonald officiating. Burial will be private. To view Mrs. Duheme's full obituary, or to share memories and condolences please visit ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2019