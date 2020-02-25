Irene Easter CAYCE - Irene Easter, 88, of Cayce, SC passed peacefully at her home February 22, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1931 to the late Carrie Malloy and James Partin. She is survived by her son, James(Janet) and many grands, great grands, and great great grands. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Easter; sons, Garron Sant and Manuel Sant; sisters, Elouise Guthrie and Shirley Mokritsky. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family with plans.
Published in The State on Feb. 25, 2020