Irene G. Heustess WEST COLUMBIA - Graveside services for Irene Gibson Heustess, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. The family will be practicing social distancing at the service and asks that attendees do the same. If you attend, please feel comfortable wearing a mask and bringing a lawn chair if you need to sit. Memorials may be made to South Congaree Baptist Church 101 Pine Ridge Dr. West Columbia, SC 29172. Flowers can be sent to Barr-Price Funeral Home 609 Northwood Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Irene passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Edgefield County, she is the daughter of Louise Gibson, Edgefield, SC and the late Frank Gibson. She was a member of South Congaree Baptist Church and was retired from South Carolina Department of Transportation. Surviving are mother, Louise Gibson; brother, Howard Gibson; sister, Ann Stokes; daughters, Annette Penny (Charles), Janice Pelfrey (Gary) and Karen Rhodus (Marty); grandchildren, Sara Queen (Jamie), Jason Pruitt (Jessica), Laura Pruitt (fiancé, Ryan Sizemore), Andrew Rhodus (Crystal); Ryan Penny and Adrienne Penny (Ward Burrus); and great-grandchildren, Rilynn, Sophia, Tucker, Hailey, Hannah, Heather, Brantley, soon to arrive, Weston and Bailyn whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, William Heustess. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020