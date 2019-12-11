Irene McFadden COLUMBIA - Mrs. Irene McFadden of Columbia, SC departed this world on Friday, December 6, 2019 at age 61. She was born to the late Sam Arthur Jackson and Mary Ellen Whetstone on November 16, 1958 in Columbia, SC. One of seven children, Irene's life was filled with loving family and friends. Irene attended Richland County Public Schools. She was a 1976 graduate of Dreher High School. In 2010 she graduated from Limestone College with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.Irene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She leaves a legacy of love, faith and kindness. She later joined Oak Grove Baptist Church of Elgin, SC. Mrs. Irene McFadden leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband of 43 years, Booker T. McFadden, Jr; step-father: Avant James; three daughters: Mrs. Shaunita (Elbert) Woods, Mrs. Shamala (Kelvin) Oxner and Ms. Shaqueda McFadden Cariens; four sisters: Mrs. Rosanne Leysath, Mrs. Mary Baily, Mrs. Yvette Taylor and Ms. Lorain Jackson.; six in-laws; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Irene McFadden will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11:00 AM at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1063 Old Two Notch Road, Elgin, SC with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 11, 2019