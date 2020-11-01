1/1
Irene Stankewich
1927 - 2020
Irene Kanellos Stankewich
June 27, 1927 - October 28, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Irene Kanellos Stankewich, 93, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born June 27, 1927, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Louis George Kanellos and Athamantia Venechanos Kanellos.
Irene was a life long member of the Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. A graduate of Dreher High School,she went on to attend and graduate from University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's Degree. Ms. Stankewich worked and retired from the Finance and Accounting Office at Fort Jackson.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-laws, Stephan and Mary Stankewich, of Ellicott City, MD, Louis and Cindy Stankewich, and John Stankewich, all of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Peter Stankewich, of Ellicott City, MD, Ashley, and Chelsea Stankewich, of Lexington, SC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dean Stankewich, of Roswell, GA; along with her brothers, and sister.
A funeral service will be held 11 o'clock, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1900 Main, St., Columbia. Interment will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com



Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
