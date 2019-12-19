Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Anita Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Iris Anita Jackson SPRINGFIELD, SC - Iris Anita Jackson, 94, wife of the late GG "Jack" Jackson, died Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Springfield, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Agnes Jumper. Iris was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She worked as an administration office manager for Bob Jones University for 51 years. She is survived by her son, Larry Jackson and wife, Betty, of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Darrell Jackson and wife, Alicia, Andrea Caldwell and husband, Matthew, and Eric Jackson and wife, Erica; 6 great grandchildren; nieces, Angie McElroy and husband, Gene, Libby Reed, Connie Holmes and husband, David, and Shirley Wilson and husband, Ralph; Sandra Willis; and nephew, Ken Jumper and wife, Sue. A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM at Faith Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Private burial will be held. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting

