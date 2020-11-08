Iris Barnes CoxMay 21, 1921 - November 6, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Born to Elise Lee Barnes and Edwin S. Barnes on May 21, 1921 in Lee County, Iris, 99 years of age, passed away November 6, 2020.Iris was predeceased by former late husband, Raymond Cox; brothers, Heyward and Jerry Barnes; sisters, Mary Sue Bond, Louise Newman, Rhay Emrie, Nell Fetner, Lillis Mack and survived by sister, Ida Lee Lockridge. Iris was predeceased by son, Randall Cox (Mary) and granddaughter, Jennifer Voncile Hope.She is survived by daughters, Patricia (Patt) Cox Kovach, Annette Cox Hope and Rachel Cox (Jim) Reilly; grandchildren, Cassie Bruce (Kevin), Shannon Bates McClure (Jason), Sean Martin, Katherine Hope (Amy Fail), Justin (Cristi) and Kevin Reilly, Brandi Cox Kokos (George), Austin (Justine) and Dillon Cox as well as great grandchildren, Samuel Reilly, Isabella, Olivia and Samuel Cox, Arielle and Cushman Bruce, Caleb Goodman, Sophie and Benjamin Trujillano, Cheyenne Burton, John Thomas Foggo and many nieces and nephews.Iris was a faithful Christian and had a heart for missions. She taught Sunday school for six-year-old class over ten years at State Street Baptist Church. While a member there, she traveled to Peru for missionary work in support of the Dixon's ministry there. During that time, she marched in Washington, DC supporting the pro-life movement. She enjoyed buying, selling and leasing real estate and held clerical positions at Van Lott Machinery and other part-time jobs.Iris was a southern Christian lady in every sense of the word. She enjoyed making friends with everyone, including the less fortunate whom she loved and supported in every way. Her reputation as a prayer warrior was well earned.Iris was a blessing to all she met and will be missed greatly in the community and by all friends and family members.Many thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, especially Steve, Crystal, Ruth, Gail, Brett and Kaytie for their kindness and support throughout this difficult time.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens.