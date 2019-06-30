Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris DeMates. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Iris Creswell DeMates COLUMBIA - A Memorial Service for Iris Creswell DeMates, 89, will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Following the service, the family will receive friends in Satterlee Hall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Iris was born February 9, 1930 in Greenwood, South Carolina to the late Joseph Walter Creswell, Sr. and Rosa LaFevers Creswell. She is predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Walter Creswell, Jr. and Mary Creswell Franklin both of Morganton, North Carolina and Ray Nichols Creswell of Greenwood, South Carolina. In 1948, Iris moved to Columbia where she began her career with the South Carolina Highway Department. She quickly became active and held offices in various social and civic groups including Columbia Players Club, Les Demoiselles, Revelers Club, Terpsey Tarvey, Columbia Lyric Theatre, Town Theatre and the National Secretaries Association. As a columnist for the Columbia Record Newspaper, she introduced the society page to Columbia and contributed to it for numerous years. Iris loved to travel; visiting each continent and untold number of countries, always, returning with cultural relics, pictures and grand stories to share. Iris found her spiritual home with Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, where she remained a member for 71 years. She married Joseph Franklin DeMates (1927-1992) and together they owned several mobile home and automobile businesses. In 1969 their only child, Christina Creswell DeMates Byers was born. As a family, they were very active in the life of Trinity Cathedral and Heathwood Hall Episcopal School. Having left the private sector, she retired from the University of South Carolina Art Department in 1995. She is survived by her daughter, Christina and son-in-law, Troy Nolan Byers; and three grandchildren, Caroline Grayson DeMates Miller, Joseph Wilson DeMates Miller and Talbert Westbrook DeMates Miller all of Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 1100 Sumter Street Columbia, South Carolina 29201. Please sign the online guestbook at

