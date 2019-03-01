Iris "Pepper" Johnson Dupree COLUMBIA - Memorial services for Iris "Pepper" Johnson Dupree, 65, will held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Bride Tabernacle of Jesus Christ Church, 3739 Martin Street, Columbia, SC. Services are entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Surviving are: son, Robert (Nicole) Dupree; daughter, Allison Dupree; seven grandchildren; other loving relatives and caring friends.
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019