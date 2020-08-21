1/2
Iris Riley Tomah
Iris Riley Tomah COLUMBIA - Mrs. Iris Riley Tomah, daughter of the late John and Dorothy Riley, was born on January 2, 1957, in Columbia, SC, at Good Samarian Waverly Hospital. She departed her earthly life on Monday, August 10, 2020 to be with the Lord. Those who celebrate her life and cherish her loving and precious memory are: her husband of 36 years, Mr. Johnson Tomah; two children, Roland Tomah of Minnesota, Mrs. Dorwoah T. (Henry) Counts, of Columbia; two grandchildren, Grace and Henry E. Counts; two sisters, Mrs. Gloria (Henry) Spann and Miss Shirley Riley; two brothers, Mr. Charles (Marva) Riley and Mr. Rudolph Riley; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and sorrowing friends, all of whom grieve her departure but rejoice that she is now resting with the Lord.

Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2020.
