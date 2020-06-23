Irmtraud (Irma) S. Moorehous ELGIN - Celebration of the life and legacy of Irmtraud Sofie Moorehous, 80, of Elgin will have a visitation at 12:00 pm Wednesday Jun 24, 2020 with her funeral service immediately following at 1 pm in the chapel of Kornegay & Moseley 4645 Hard Scrabble Rd. with Rev. Dr. Mark Bredholt officiating.Burial will follow the service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery for immediate family members only. Mrs. Moorehous passed away Friday June 19, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She was born in Alerheim Germany on April 6, 1940 and was the daughter of Eugen Lotter and Pauline Lotter. Mrs. Moorehous was swept off her feet to the love of her life in Augsburg Germany to Paul B. Moorehous leading to 60 years of marriage. In 1969 she became a United States Citizen in the state of Georgia. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening and going to concerts at the Newberry opera house as well spending time with relatives and friends at the family Lake House on Lake Murray. Irma retired from Kmart after 21 years of loyal and dedicated service in 1998. Mrs. Moorehous is survived by herchildren, Dennis Carl Moorehous, Andrea PaulineMoorehous, Gary Paul (Sherrie) Moorehous Sr., and Tracy Ann Moorehous (Chris Yandle), grandchildren, Ryan Paul Windhorn, and Gary Paul Moorehous, Jr.; two sisters-in-law as well as nieces and nephews who reside in Germany and family members in Cincinnati Ohio. Mrs. Moorehous is preceded in death by her loving husband Paul Byron Moorehous, parents, brothers, Herbert Lotter and Heinz Lotter and niece Jutta Lotter. A special thankyou to her hospice nurse from Amedisys, Suzanne Rapp, for her outstanding compassion and care for Irma's last weeks on earth. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 23, 2020.