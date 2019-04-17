Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irvin LeGrand Sr.. View Sign

Irvin David LeGrand, Sr. April 14, 2019 COLUMBIA - Irvin David LeGrand, Sr., 89, of Columbia, S.C. died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Carolina Gardens at Kathwood. He was born in 1929, in Columbia, S.C. on the family farm on LeGrand Rd. He was the only child of David Sanders and Bessie Viola Aughtry LeGrand. Irvin is survived by his daughter, Beppie LeGrand (Judy Noffsinger) of Columbia, S.C., his son, David LeGrand (Linda Bowen LeGrand) of Elgin, S.C., his grandson, Christopher LeGrand of Elgin, S.C., his granddaughter, Jessica LeGrand Benson (Luke Benson) of Columbia, S.C., his sister-in-law, Evon Gartman Estes of Columbia, S.C., nieces, Lee Tinsley Estes and Alison Estes Veazey, both of Stone Mountain, Ga., and his brother-in-law, Charlie H. Gartman of Goose Creek, S.C. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phebe Dean Gartman LeGrand and his parents. Irvin was a graduate of Dentsville High School, where he was a member of the Beta Club and the baseball team. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. military from 1951-1959, where he was stationed at Ft. Jackson and Ft. Benning in the U.S. and Stuttgart, Germany. In Germany, he earned an Occupation Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Good Conduct Medal 1st Award, and Rifle Marksman Medal. After an honorable discharge in 1959, Irvin began a lifelong career in confectionary sales. He continued to work full time until he was 82. He enjoyed playing golf and was a skilled, amateur carpenter. A gregarious, jovial man, Irvin surrounded himself with family and friends. He was affectionately known as "the candy man" by many children in his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Springs Lutheran Church, 4224 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29223 or Comfort Care Hospice, 2211 Lake Murray Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212. A celebration of his life will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Mausoleum Chapel of Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. The service will be celebrated by Pastor Eric Fink of Living Springs Lutheran Church. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the Mausoleum chapel. On line condolences may be offered at

