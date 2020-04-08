Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irvin Schenck Butler Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Irvin Schenck Butler, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.) COLUMBIA - Colonel Irvin Schenck Butler, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.), 81, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kingstree, SC on June 24, 1938 to the late Irvin and LaNeel Butler Irv is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty Morris Butler; daughter, LaNeel Butler Lesesne (George) of Columbia; son, Paul Butler (Elena) of Columbia; grandson, James Edwin "Jay" Lesesne; three stepchildren, Steven Lester Littlejohn (Katherine), Sandra Littlejohn Sullivan (Greg) and Michael Raymond Littlejohn, DDS (Michelle). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William Ross Butler. Irv graduated from Wofford College with a degree in mathematics. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. After college, he earned his Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of South Carolina. In 1980, Irv received the Secretary of the Army's PACE Award, which is awarded to the Air Defense Action Officer making the most significant contribution to the Army. Col. Butler attended the Air Defense Officers Basic Course, Field Artillery Officers Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College, and the U.S. Army War College. His list of awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Cross of Gallantry, and the General Staff ID Badge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Services will be scheduled at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Irvin Schenck Butler, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.) COLUMBIA - Colonel Irvin Schenck Butler, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.), 81, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kingstree, SC on June 24, 1938 to the late Irvin and LaNeel Butler Irv is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty Morris Butler; daughter, LaNeel Butler Lesesne (George) of Columbia; son, Paul Butler (Elena) of Columbia; grandson, James Edwin "Jay" Lesesne; three stepchildren, Steven Lester Littlejohn (Katherine), Sandra Littlejohn Sullivan (Greg) and Michael Raymond Littlejohn, DDS (Michelle). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William Ross Butler. Irv graduated from Wofford College with a degree in mathematics. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. After college, he earned his Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of South Carolina. In 1980, Irv received the Secretary of the Army's PACE Award, which is awarded to the Air Defense Action Officer making the most significant contribution to the Army. Col. Butler attended the Air Defense Officers Basic Course, Field Artillery Officers Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College, and the U.S. Army War College. His list of awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Cross of Gallantry, and the General Staff ID Badge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Services will be scheduled at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 8, 2020

