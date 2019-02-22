Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irvy Hawkins. View Sign



Irvy Hawkins COLUMBIA - Irvy Julian Hawkins, 88, was born on November 20, 1930 in Newberry, S.C. and lived most of his life in Columbia. He passed from this earthly world to his eternal heavenly home on February 20, 2019. He is survived by sisters Margaret Cromer and Janice Crowell; half-sister Faye Hartman; nephews Steven Crowell, Dale Cromer, Rodney Cromer and Steve Bundrick; and nieces Susan Crowell and Laurie Lewis. Irvy was a United States Air Force Veteran and completed a tour in North Africa. He married the love of his life, Mary C. Ellison, on May 27, 1952 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pomaria, S.C. They were married for 62 years until her death on December 30, 2014. Irvy was managing a Kayo service station in 1959 when he heard a preacher on the radio. Irvy repented of his sins and asked Jesus to become his personal Savior. Shortly thereafter, he surrendered to preach and enrolled in Bible college at Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga. After graduation, he and Mary conducted open air meetings throughout the Northeastern U.S. The couple returned to Columbia in 1969 and founded Hawkins Evangelistic Team. For many years they conducted Gospel meetings and crusades throughout the U.S., Canada and Jamaica. They had no children of their own but were especially active in children's ministry, always accompanied by Sparky, a ventriloquist dummy and beloved sidekick. When age and declining health prevented travel, Irvy became a prison chaplain and faithfully served inmates and staff at Broad River Correctional Facility for many years. Individually and as a couple, Irvy and Mary shared the good news of the Gospel and the saving power of Jesus Christ with countless people of all ages. Until the very end, Irvy lived out his favorite Bible verse: "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain" (Philippians 1:21). A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23 in the chapel of Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry, with visitation an hour before the service. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pomaria. Donations in Irvy's name can be made to New Life Baptist Church, 2825 Ashland Road, Columbia, S.C. 29210. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com . Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family. Funeral Home Whitaker Funeral Home

1704 College St.

Newberry , SC 29108

803-276-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019

