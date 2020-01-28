Isaac Gordon "Tuffy" Edwards SUMTER - Isaac Gordon "Tuffy" Edwards, 65, of Sumter, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia. Born in Crossmore, NC, he was a son of the late Shaw Edwards and Annie Laurie Garner Edwards. He was a retired professor with Florence Darlington Technical College. He is survived by 2 sons, Ryan Edwards and wife Aubrey Jenkins of Columbia; Keith Edwards (Mallorie) of Alabama; a granddaughter, Emma Edwards of Columbia; and a special friend, Margaret Bowman of Sumter. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Lyerly officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11 AM Friday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on Jan. 28, 2020