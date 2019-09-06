Isaac Walter Bell COLUMBIA - Isaac Walter Bell (US Army Retired) left to join his parents on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was 91 years old and unmarried at the time of his death. Isaac, better known as "Mickey," was born in New York City to William Harry Bell and Alice Cook on March 21, 1928. Mickey left Samuel Gumpers Vocational High School in The Bronx to join the Army in 1945. His 20+ years of military service included deployments to Japan and Korea. After service he had various employments in Baltimore, Maryland. Subsequently, he moved to Columbia, South Carolina to join his extensive Family. He worked for several years for the SC Dept. of Mental Health. Mr. Bell attended Zion Canaan Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir. He was a supporter of the Bell Memorial Chapel. He was a co-founder of the 76th/933rd AAA (AW) Battalions Association. In recent months he was a vocalist with the Carl Payne Big Band. Mr. Bell is survived by his three children: Cynthia Misao Bell (Gene) Gardner, Michael Walter Bell, and Dakar Antonio (Brenda) Bell; his grandchildren: Kenya Holmes, Larik Dais, Ayana Bell, Chonan Bell, Forest Woods-Bell, Sterling Woods-Bell, Kenya Bell, Davon Bell; and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the 76th/933rd AAA (AW) Battalions Association, a non-profit organization to sustain the legacy of the Buffalo Soldier. The memorial service for Isaac Walter (Mickey) BELL will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019