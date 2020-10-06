1/1
Isabel Morton
1936 - 2020
March 9, 1936 - September 30, 2020
Louisville, Kentucky - Isabel Hildebrand Morton passed away peacefully at her home. Muff was predeceased by her devoted husband of more than thirty years T. Ballard Morton, Jr., her parents R.B. and Henrietta Jordan Hildebrand and her brother Raymond Braddy Hildebrand, Jr. She is survived by her four children, David St.Pierre DuBose III (Catherine), Marjorie DuBose Rogers (Marvin), George Dial DuBose (Kathy) and Retta DuBose Strohecker (J). Muff is also survived by three step children, Thruston Ballard Morton, III, Michael Clark Morton and Morel M. Alexander. Muff was the grandmother of seven and great grandmother of three.
She grew up in York, South Carolina. She attended Holton Arms, Converse College and the University of South Carolina. She has been a proud Louisvillian for the past fifty years. She served as president of the Louisville Junior League and chaired and served on many committees as an advocate for children. She was a pioneer in the field of patient representation at Norton Childrens Hospital and retired as that department head.
The family will be forever grateful to Mary Jo Thomas and Sally Marcum for their faithful friendship, love and care over the last years of Muff's life. We would also like to thank Rose Stone and Bridget Grigsby for the sweet, tender care they gave Muff over the last months. All of these ladies have our deepest respect and gratitude.
There will be a private family service in York, South Carolina later this month.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Francis School in Louisville, Ky.


Published in The State on Oct. 6, 2020.
