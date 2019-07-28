Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel Sherrill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Isabel Dillon Sherrill COLUMBIA - Isabel Dillon Sherrill, a resident of Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, died May 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry Fletcher Sherrill. The daughter of Sibyl and Zebulon V. Dillon, she was born July 26, 1924 in Lexington, North Carolina. While a student at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC, she met her future husband, who was from Statesville, North Carolina and a student at nearby Wake Forest College (now University), which at that time was located on the Old Campus in Wake Forest, NC. She graduated from Meredith College in 1945, and married Mr. Sherrill after World War II when he returned from serving his Country overseas. They lived in Durham, NC while Mr. Sherrill finished law school at Duke University. Following his graduation, they moved to Columbia, South Carolina. Mrs. Sherrill was a member of the Junior League of Columbia, the Dianthus Garden Club, Forest Lake Club, and she enjoyed her weekly Bridge group for many decades. Additionally, she was a life-long learner and avid reader, maintaining the most amazing mental sharpness throughout her life. She loved the Richland County Public Library and took her children there every week. This bibliophile derived great pleasure in several book clubs including the Junior League Fiction Club. Mrs. Sherrill was a long standing member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. In her last years, she enjoyed the Monday Bible Study at Still Hopes taught by Myles Burns. Surviving are daughters, Betsy Sherrill King and husband, Francis P. King, Jr. ("Frank") of Raleigh, NC; and Julia Sherrill Laws of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Mary Fletcher Sherrill King of Charlotte, NC; Sallie Haywood King Bosserman and husband, Andrew J. Bosserman of Winston-Salem, NC; and Anne McLain Laws of Winston-Salem, NC. Also surviving are her sister, Mrs. Clayton C. Gray, Jr. (Bettye) and brother, James McDuff ("Jim") Dillon, both of Lexington, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Mrs. C.N. Steele (Marianna) and Mrs. William McLain Sherrill (Eaton), both of Statesville, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. A private inurnment service was held this past week in the Memorial Garden of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina. In celebrating the life of Isabel Dillon Sherrill, please nourish the joy of real, printed books by reading a great picture book or classic story with a child. And, please, consider a fun library outing with a child to enjoy together the wonderful world of books!

Isabel Dillon Sherrill COLUMBIA - Isabel Dillon Sherrill, a resident of Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, died May 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry Fletcher Sherrill. The daughter of Sibyl and Zebulon V. Dillon, she was born July 26, 1924 in Lexington, North Carolina. While a student at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC, she met her future husband, who was from Statesville, North Carolina and a student at nearby Wake Forest College (now University), which at that time was located on the Old Campus in Wake Forest, NC. She graduated from Meredith College in 1945, and married Mr. Sherrill after World War II when he returned from serving his Country overseas. They lived in Durham, NC while Mr. Sherrill finished law school at Duke University. Following his graduation, they moved to Columbia, South Carolina. Mrs. Sherrill was a member of the Junior League of Columbia, the Dianthus Garden Club, Forest Lake Club, and she enjoyed her weekly Bridge group for many decades. Additionally, she was a life-long learner and avid reader, maintaining the most amazing mental sharpness throughout her life. She loved the Richland County Public Library and took her children there every week. This bibliophile derived great pleasure in several book clubs including the Junior League Fiction Club. Mrs. Sherrill was a long standing member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. In her last years, she enjoyed the Monday Bible Study at Still Hopes taught by Myles Burns. Surviving are daughters, Betsy Sherrill King and husband, Francis P. King, Jr. ("Frank") of Raleigh, NC; and Julia Sherrill Laws of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Mary Fletcher Sherrill King of Charlotte, NC; Sallie Haywood King Bosserman and husband, Andrew J. Bosserman of Winston-Salem, NC; and Anne McLain Laws of Winston-Salem, NC. Also surviving are her sister, Mrs. Clayton C. Gray, Jr. (Bettye) and brother, James McDuff ("Jim") Dillon, both of Lexington, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Mrs. C.N. Steele (Marianna) and Mrs. William McLain Sherrill (Eaton), both of Statesville, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. A private inurnment service was held this past week in the Memorial Garden of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina. In celebrating the life of Isabel Dillon Sherrill, please nourish the joy of real, printed books by reading a great picture book or classic story with a child. And, please, consider a fun library outing with a child to enjoy together the wonderful world of books! Published in The State on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close