Isiah Tillman COLUMBIA - Isiah Tillman, 73, of Columbia SC departed his earthly life on July 20, 2019 at Palmetto Baptist Hospital. He was the son of the late Lewis Tillman and Emma Kelly Tillman. Isiah was educated in the Richland County Public School District. He enlisted in the United States Armed Forces in 1970, where he served in the Vietnam War. He received 3 service medals during this time. He worked as a landscaper for several companies including the WM. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA where he retired. Isiah's name was placed on the House of Prayer roster at birth. He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Charles (Carnetta) Tillman; two daughters, Angela (Devlin) Cleveland and Avis Tillman; six grandchildren, Ayanna Cleveland, Cheryl (Rickale) Holland, Omaree Tillman, Aijah Cleveland, Caira Tillman and Ava Cleveland; one great-grandson, Quayden Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family. The homegoing service for Isiah Tillman will be held Saturday July 27, 2019, 11:00 AM, United House of Prayer for All People, 2426 Read Street with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Monday. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on July 26, 2019