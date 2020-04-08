Israel Boyd Brown LEXINGTON - Israel Boyd Brown, 80, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Aiken County, he was the son of the late Jacob David Brown and Ollie Poole Brown. He was married to his beloved wife, Evangelin Jane Wilson Brown, for a wonderful fifty-five years until her passing on October 24, 2016. He was also predeceased by brothers Ronnie Leroy Brown, who passed in childhood, and Jacob Davis, "JD" Brown, formerly of San Diego, CA. He is survived by his two daughters, Margie Brown Drexelius and Melody Brown, both of Lexington, and two grandchildren, Karl Drexelius, of Aiken, and Karen Drexelus, of Great Britain. Arrangements are being made through Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. A graveside service at Mount Hebron United Methodist Church will be held later this week for the immediate family only. Memorials may be made to the Lexington United Methodist Church. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 8, 2020