Isreal McNeal GASTON - Mr. Isreal McNeal, 63, of Gaston passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Graveside service for Mr. McNeal will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery in North. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call the funeral home.



