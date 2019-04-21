Isaac Hayne, Jr. HOPKINS - Isaac Hayne, Jr., 78, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Congaree, SC. He was a son of Dr. and Mrs. Isaac Hayne. Following his graduation from Lower Richland High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and while serving also served as a game warden for South Carolina. Later he became a deputy for the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Hayne was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree. He is survived by step-sons, John Davis (Lynn) and Russell Davis (Debbie) and their children; sisters Cecile Johnstone (Malcolm), Ellen King (Spencer), Alicia Mikell (Jenkins); Theodore Hayne; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded by his brother, William Thorn Hayne (Deborah). A service will be held 11 o'clock, Saturday, April 27th, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree. Memorials may be given to St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree, 1151 Elm Savannah Road, Hopkins, SC 29061. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019