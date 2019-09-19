Issy Morphis HARTSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Isobel "Issy" Thayer Morphis, 86, will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 213 W. Home Ave. The Rev. Ashley Cheek and Dr. Danny Nicholson will officiate and the family will receive friends following the service in the church narthex. The family also welcomes family and friends to their home, 1002 14th St., from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm for a Celebration of Life for Issy. Issy died peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Long Island, NY, she was a daughter of the late Cicero Grady Thayer and Alice Kana Thayer. She is survived by her husband of an amazing 65 years, Dr. James O Morphis; sons and daughters-in-law, Clay Morphis and Debra Morphis of Columbia, Jamie Morphis and Dr. Beth Morphis of Hartsville. She is also sweetly remembered by her grandchildren, Jordan Morphis, Clay Morphis, Jr, Jessie Morphis, and Isobel Morphis. Issy will also be missed by her longtime helper and buddy, Mr. Robert Knox. After teaching English at Hartsville High School, she retired from Morphis Pediatric Group where she worked alongside her husband. She was a sports lover, an avid golfer with 11 holes in one, an excellent hunter and fisher, and a champion equestrian. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday school, and was a member of several church circles. Her passions included shopping, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and eating blue crabs! Issy lived life large! Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 213 West Home Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 or YMCA Upper Pee Dee, 111 E. Carolina Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences can be given at www.bpafuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 19, 2019