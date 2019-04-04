Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Iva Kanipe CAMDEN - Funeral services for Iva Baker Young Kanipe, 95, of Camden, SC, will be held at Malvern Hill Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 1514 Malvern Hill Drive, Camden, SC. Rev. Craig Thompson and Rev. Buster Morris will officiate. Burial will follow in Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, located next to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1684 Old Georgetown Road, Cassatt, SC. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. at Malvern Hill Baptist Church prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Malvern Hill Baptist Church or a . Iva passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Iva was born in Westville, SC., the daughter of the late Charlie and Lois Holden Baker. She was first married to the late Vernon A. Young and second to the late Charlie E. Kanipe. She was a member of Malvern Hill Baptist Church. Iva loved her Lord, family and all of the churches she attended. Iva is survived by daughters, June Y. Peake (James T.) of Newberry, SC, Dianne Y. Brissey (Charlie) of Kennesaw, GA, Barbara Y. Myers (Charles) of Camden, SC, and Sandra K. Gwin (Rick) of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Loretta Newman (Larry), Donna Banks, James Daniel Peake, John Thomas Peake, Susan Brown (Doug), Houston Myers (Lisa), Richard Y. Myers (Carolina), Steven Gwin (Kevin), and Whit Gwin (Jessica); 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Doris B. Smith, of North Port, FL. Besides her parents, and her two late husbands, Iva was also predeceased by brothers, L.C., James, Grady, Frank, and Connie Baker; a sister, Shelby McKay; and granddaughter, Elizabeth O'Keefe. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Kanipe family at

