Ivar Lucretia "Tetia" Garren IRMO Memorial service for Ivar Lucretia "Tetia" Garren, 96, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Burial will be private in Elmwood Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Miss Garren passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Luther Talley Garren, Sr. and Pearl Shealy Garren. Tetia was a lifelong member of Reformation Lutheran Church. She retired following over 30 years with the SC Tax Commission. She loved her Boston Terriers and had a soft spot for all animals in need. Tetia also enjoyed needlepoint and loved to play Bingo. Surviving are her sister, Betty Amick (Buck); sister-in-law, Judy Hair Garren; 13 nieces and nephews; 20 great nieces and nephews; and 9 great-great nieces and nephews. Tetia was preceded in death by her brother, Luther Talley Garren, Jr. and a nephew, James Mark Garren. Memorials may be made to the . To share memories and condolences, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on July 8, 2019