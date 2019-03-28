Izzy Connell CAMDEN - Funeral service for Lois Isabelle Thompson "Izzy" Connell, 86, will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Camden Ward, 34 Chestnut Ferry Road, Camden, S.C. with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Humanitarian Aide. Mrs. Connell passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Charlotte, she was the daughter of the late James Oren and Grace Viola Campbell Thompson. She received her Bachelor of Art Degree from Winthrop College and retired from the Kershaw County Schools District after teaching at Pine Tree Hill Elementary and Camden Middle School. She was a faithful and dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Izzy and J.C. served five different missions to include Germany, Atlanta, Ga., Salt Lake City, Utah, Columbia, S.C. Store House and Columbia, S.C Columbia Temple. Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Julius Clyburn Connell; children, Bob Connell, Ph.D., (Lisa), Grace Connell, Joe Connell, JD (Kerry), Foy Connell, MD (Sherri), Sterling Connell, DC (Karen), and Lois Connell Moss, (Rick); brother, Foy Thompson; 34 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, James Oren Thompson, II, John L. Thompson, and Henry Thompson; sisters, Elizabeth T. "Lib" Williams, Margaret Pressley, Ruby Stewart, and Callie Walden. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019