J. Hagood Ellison, Jr. March 26, 1950 - July 20, 2020 COLUMBIA - J. Hagood Ellison, Jr. passed away peacefully July 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James H. Ellison, and brother in-law, C. Marshall Kibler, Jr. A lifelong resident of Columbia, Hagood graduated from Christ School in Arden, NC, before graduating with a bachelor's degree in political science from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, VA. Throughout his life he dedicated much of his time to his alma maters and considered each of them a critical influence on the person he became. He served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army before earning an MBA from the University of South Carolina. In 1976 Hagood joined the Columbia office of Merrill Lynch, where he would passionately spend the next 44 years as a trusted wealth manager. In 1983 he made the pioneering decision to establish one of the first wealth management teams in the country, partnering with his brother in-law, Bud Kibler. He was a visionary. His team would become a model for the industry and recognized as one of the top teams across the nation. Hagood and Bud devoted much of their time and energy to train and mentor other advisors within the firm. Ellison Kibler & Associates has grown to a team of more than 30 professionals that oversees approximately $6 billion in client assets throughout the country. His passion for the business was unmatched. He was regularly ranked as one of the Top Financial Advisors in the U.S. by Barron's, Forbes, The Financial Times, and other publications, and in April 2020 his team was named by Barron's as one of the Top 50 Private Wealth Advisor Teams in the country. While grateful for these accolades, Hagood was always emphatic that every success belonged to the team. He had a curious mind, always questioning and looking for new ways to innovate the business. He truly was considered a pioneer in his industry and to many, a legend. A proud Eagle Scout, Hagood was actively committed to serving the institutions and organizations that profoundly impacted him and his family. He served on the Boards of Trustees for Washington & Lee University, Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL, the Knox School in St. James, NY, and Christ School. He also served on the boards of the Indian Waters Council Boy Scouts of America, the Columbia Museum of Art and the Center for Cancer Treatment and Research. A former adjunct professor in the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, Hagood was awarded Merrill Lynch's Lifetime Community Achievement Award in 2002. He was a member of Forest Lake Club, the Palmetto Club, the University Club, Farmington Country Club and various other social organizations. Hagood loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. Trips were planned with meticulous detail and were never without great meals. He cherished the time he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren, often at the beach or at home by the pool listening to his favorite oldies from the jukebox. He was driven to be the ideal of a Dad and championed each child to achieve their best, whether through academics, personal endeavors, or athletics. Hagood considered time with his family his ultimate success, and his devotion to his wife was paramount. Described as a "giant" by a number of different people who knew him, Hagood was known for his larger than life personality, infectious humor, sharp wit and devotion to friends. He was always taking the initiative to maintain his friendships, by phone, lunch, golf, or many other get-together activities. He had a contagious personality and was the ultimate connector, constantly bringing friends together throughout his broad network. He was a mentor to countless young people and a trusted confidant to his friends. Hagood was the true gold standard for every role he played in life: benevolent alumnus, committed investment professional, honorable citizen, dedicated friend, loving father and devoted husband. Among those who have been greatly touched by his strength, his inspirational and positive attitude, his love of life and fun, and his strong faith and integrity are his wife of 42 years, Eleanor "Cis" Kibler Ellison; his three children, Eleanor "Zan" Ellison Hardin (Simms), Adger Gaillard Ellison and Andrew Strubing Ellison (Lauren). He was affectionately known as "Goody" to his three grandchildren, Eleanor Keeney Hardin, Harry Simms Hardin V and Hagood Herring Ellison. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, business partner of 37 years and best friend, E. Robertson "Bud" Kibler (Beth), sister-in-law Anna Belle Heyward Kibler, beloved nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Moonta," a sister, and younger brother Brian Furman Ellison (Brenda). There will be a private family burial. As we grieve for Hagood now, we will celebrate his life at a memorial service at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral at a later date. Shives Funeral Home will be assisting the family. For those who so wish, a memorial may be sent to any children's hospital of your choice. "Many are blessed with a strong group of friends and connections. Some are even luckier; they have a rare kind of friend who is much more than that. He is a friend for life. You have laughed together uncontrollably and often. Fun is constant. You would trust him with your own family. You have had serious and deep conversations about the things that matter the most, precisely because there is an uncommon admiration and respect which allows that to happen. You have shared highs and lows. Your respect for family and traditional values match. You rib each other, inspire each other, confide in each other, enjoy each other, and you think: 'I am lucky to know him.'"



