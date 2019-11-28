Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Russell Herring. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

J. Russell Herring COLUMBIA James Russell Herring, 73, of Columbia, died Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Conway, SC on September 17, 1946, he was a son of the late Robert Freeman and Lucy Marjorie Smith Herring. Russell was raised in Florence, SC and spent his adult life in Columbia, SC. He was a graduate of McClenaghan High School in Florence and the University of South Carolina. In 1972, he married Martha Black and together they began a life with one another. Russell was born a true salesman and worked most of his career in the electronics industry at Dixie Electronics in Columbia and Cartwright and Bean in Atlanta, GA. In his free time, Russell loved to go to Folly Beach, Marlin Quay at Garden City Beach, and Lake Lure. Russell enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, and was a long-suffering Gamecock fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, friends, and colleagues. As a member of the JOY Sunday School Class, he was a long-standing member at Shandon United Methodist Church. Russell was also involved with the Forest Lake Club, and several organizations in the electronics industry. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Martha Black Herring, of the home; daughters, Amy Lewis (Lee), of Charleston, SC, and Emily Thompson and Matthew Thompson, both of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Charlie and Grace Lewis, Hank and Cecelia Thompson; brothers, Robert Herring (Judy), Ralph Herring; sister, Becky Glickman (Jim), all of Columbia; and a brother-in-law, Charles Black (Jennifer) of Charleston. The memorial service for Mr. Herring will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday, December 1st, at Shandon United Methodist Church with Reverend Smoke Kanipe officiating. The family will receive friends in the Leisure Ministries Building at the church following the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St., Columbia, SC 29205 or to the Forest Lake Employee Development Fund, 340 Country Club Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at

