Dr. J. Rutledge Lawson GREENVILLE - Dr. J. Rutledge Lawson, 84, passed away September 27, 2019. A native of Sumter, SC, a son of the late John Perrin and Gladys Eadon Lawson; he was of the medical profession and a member of Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church. He held a commission as Lt. Colonel (LTC) in the SC Army National Guard, where he was responsible for the sustainment training of all Medics in the State of South Carolina. Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Caroline Burrows Lawson; his children: Jeanne Lawson Williams (Joseph C.); John Rutledge Lawson (Pamela) and their children, Elizabeth Blake Lawson Sorrel (Mac), John Rutledge Lawson, Jr. and Ashley Caroline Lawson Long (Zach); Geoffrey Alexander Lawson; and his daughter, Jeanne Alexandra Lawson; and Mary Eadon Lawson Robinson and her children, Alexis Eadon Robinson and Ashby Guerra Robinson. He was predeceased by a brother, John Perrin Lawson, Jr. and a sister, Jeanne Lawson Burrows. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., October 5, 2019 at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, conducted by Rev. Curtis Dubose. The family will receive friends following the service at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church. The family requests that memorials be made to Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, 207 Mitchell Road, Greenville, SC 29615 or , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019