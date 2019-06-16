J. "Webb" Shelley MARION - J. "Webb" Shelley, of Marion SC, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1944 to the late Grady Shelley and Silvia Rice Shelley. Webb was the former owner of Shelley's Ice in West Columbia. He was an avid fisherman especially on Lake Okeechobee in Florida with his friends. Webb loved spending time with his grandson, Ollie. Webb was a member of Northside Baptist Church of Lexington. Webb is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Linda Rouse Shelley; his sons, Michael Shelley and Johnny Shelley; his brother, Grady (Becky) Shelley; his sisters, Iris (James) Harman, Kay (James) Whitley and Kathy (Vic) Mullins; his grandson, Ollie; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Shelley; and his sister, Mary Shelley. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 with Pastor Vernon Eller and Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on June 16, 2019